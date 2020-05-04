Beebe holding free COVID-19 testing this week

GEORGETOWN — Beebe Healthcare, in partnership with the Division of Public Health and other health care agencies, will host two additional free COVID-19 testing events in Georgetown this week.

Car-based testing will take place on Wednesday near Beebe’s Georgetown Health Campus on Biden Avenue, while a walk-up event will take place Saturday near the La Esperanza community center.

The testing route for Wednesday’s event will start in the parking lot of JD Shucker’s, while Saturday testing’s precise location is at the intersection of North Race Street and Depot Street.

Both are from noon to 4.

People do not need an appointment or doctor’s note to be tested.

Two types of test will be available: Rapid antibody tests indicate if someone has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and has developed antibodies, while the PCR test, taken with nasal or oral swabs, determines if someone is actively infected.

Swab test results will be communicated in four to six days after processing in a lab.

Beebe held similar events last week as part of the state’s effort to stamp out COVID-19 in Sussex County.

Individuals needing face-to-face care can be seen at Beebe’s COVID Positive Care Center, located at the Georgetown Walk-In.