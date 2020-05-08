Beebe hosting second Facebook Live COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall May 15

LEWES – With an invitation to the public, Beebe Healthcare will host a one-hour COVID-19 virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 15.

This is Beebe’s second virtual town hall during the coronavirus pandemic.

Community members will hear from Beebe Healthcare President/CEO Dr. David Tam and other Beebe representatives for a virtual town hall on COVID-19.

The panel will give updates and answer some pre-submitted questions, which need to be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Questions are limited to one per person so that other’s questions may also be considered.

Beebe notes that the panel may not be able to answer all questions submitted. Beebe asks that participants refrain from asking personal advice or sharing personal health information via the email or during the Facebook live session. Beebe will try and address as many questions as possible.

To submit a question, visit: BeebeHealthcareEvents@beebehealthcare.org.

Persons can watch the virtual town hall live on Beebe’s Facebook page, or dial one of the following numbers, enter the participant PIN followed by # to confirm.

Primary line:

415-466-7000

PIN: 3329845 #

Secondary line:

760-699-0393

PIN: 3816759748 #

To watch, simply log into Facebook and come to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video. Sign-language interpretation will be offered during the video. If closed captioning does not stream live, Beebe will upload a video with closed captions as soon as possible after the live stream.

For more information about COVID-19, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/public-health-information.