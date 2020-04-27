Beebe opens special coronavirus care center

GEORGETOWN — Beebe Medical Group has opened a COVID care center. Patients in need of face-to-face care related to the virus can receive services that may include provider visits, respiratory care, imaging and lab services.

Located at the Georgetown Walk-In at 21635 Biden Avenue, Suite 101, the site will provide care for patients who have tested positive or are suspected to have COVID-19 but do not need to be hospitalized.

“By providing care for patients who are COVID-19 positive or under investigation for having the virus, we are providing a safe, centralized place for patients to go to receive all of their COVID-19 related care needs,” Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Beebe Medical Group Bobby Gulab said in a statement. “We are helping to reduce community spread by giving patients a place for care and allowing other medical offices across Sussex County to care for their patients safely too.”

The Georgetown walk-in will be temporarily closed for other ailments as a result. Individuals can use the walk-in locations on Route 113 in Millsboro and at the Rehoboth Health Campus on Route 24.

To get treated at the care center, individuals must have an order from a health care provider and an appointment. Providers should send the order to Beebe, which will reach out to schedule the patient.

Beebe Medical Group also offers care for COVID-19 patients through telemedicine.

Those who do not have access to a primary care provider can call Beebe’s special hotline at 645-3200. Language interpretation is available.

Beebe said it has tested more than 3,600 people at mobile sites throughout Sussex County over the past six weeks, while its COVID-19 hotline has taken nearly 7,900 phone calls.

The center will operate Monday through Friday.