Beebe tests for COVID-19; schedules more tests for Friday and Saturday

LEWES – Beebe Healthcare, in partnership with the Division of Public Health (DPH) and other healthcare agencies, tested around 600 people at its expanded mobile testing event on Wednesday in Georgetown.

Beebe’s testing site was the first to launch under the Gov. John Carney and DPH’s plan to aggressively expand COVID-19 testing in Sussex County. The event in Georgetown ran 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, with cars lining up before the start time.

Additional testing events will occur Friday from 12:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near Beebe’s Georgetown Health Campus on Biden Avenue. The testing route itself will start in the parking lot of JD Shucker’s. People coming for this round of free testing do not need an appointment or a doctor’s order.

Available on Wednesday were a combination of rapid antibody tests, made available by the DPH, and tells if someone has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and has developed antibodies, and a PCR test through nasal or oral swabs, which determines if someone is actively infected. Swab test results will be communicated in four to six days after processing in a lab. Instructions and education for what to do after testing were given to all participants.

“I’m so proud of the dozens of Beebe team members who provided this service to the community and we could not have done it so quickly without the partnership of the other agencies,” said Bobby Gulab, MD, MBA, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Beebe Medical Group. “Expanding the testing access in a hotspot helps reduce community spread by educating the public on how their actions could spread the virus along with preventative measures, which will keep them and their families healthy, and hopefully out of the hospital.”

Beebe collaborated with the state Division of Public Health, La Red Health Center, Westside Family Healthcare, Nemours Pediatrics, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Georgetown and the Georgetown Police Department. JD Shucker’s allowed the use of a large portion of their parking lot for this important public health event.