Biden Welcome Center to reopen limited services

Mar 23rd, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

NEWARK – Effective Wednesday at 6 a.m., the Biden Welcome Center on I-95 in Newark will reopen to the public in a limited capacity. The center had closed operations on March 17 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The facility operator, HMS Host, has offered to reopen the welcome center to help the trucking community that is delivering much needed supplies and materials in the fight against the Coronavirus.

The services that will be available are:

  • Burger King from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Take-out only)
  • Z-Mart will be open 24 hours (Take-out only)
  • Starbucks from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Drive-thru only)
  • Public Restrooms (inside Welcome Center open 24 hours)
  • Fuel purchases available 24 hours

If you are feeling sick, please do not visit public facilities and avoid public transportation. For more information on the state’s response to the coronavirus, visit de.gov/coronavirus.


