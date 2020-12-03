Biggs temporarily closed due to potential COVID exposure

DOVER — The Biggs Museum of American Art announced Wednesday night it is temporarily closing its doors due to “a potential secondary exposure to COVID.”

As part of the museum’s predetermined operating protocol in the interest of public health, the Biggs will shutter its doors until all staff can be tested, or a negative test result comes back from the person in question.

“We are extremely disappointed that this may result in pushing back our exhibition opening, but health and safety are not things we take lightly.,” officials said in a statement.

“We must stand by the preventative measures we’ve established to ensure a safe environment and an enjoyable visit for all.”

All events that may be affected by this temporary closure will be rescheduled, (including a Free Saturday, virtual tours and virtual field trips.) Those with reservations will be contacted directly to reschedule.

Friday was to be the debut for the Biggs traveling exhibition of Salvador Dalí’s illustrations for “Les Chants de Maldoror” and “The Divine Comedy,” titled “Stairway to Heaven: Life and Death in the Visions of Salvador Dalí.”