Black Caucus to host Paycheck Protection Program info session

DOVER – On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus will host a virtual information session regarding the Paycheck Protection Program. The purpose is to encourage African American businesses, churches and not for profits to apply for the PPP.

The online meeting will be held at Zoom.US. The dial in number is 1-929-205-6099 and the meeting ID is 987 5797 5763.

The federal government has passed legislation with $310 billion in additional lending authority for PPP with key reforms to expand access to more small businesses and better serve the needs of unbanked and underserved small businesses and nonprofits.

Set-aside funding will help ensure that unbanked and underserved businesses can get access to PPP. This includes minority-owned businesses, rural businesses, small mom and pop businesses, and smaller nonprofits.

The Delaware Legislative Black Caucus will be joined by U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.; John Fleming, District Director of Delaware Small Business Administration Office; Damian Destefano, Director of the Delaware Division of Small Business; Rashmi Rangan, Executive Director of the Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council and U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa.

