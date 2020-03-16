Blunt Rochester closing offices, holding telephone town hall

DOVER — Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will host a telephone town hall on the coronavirus Tuesday night. The event will take place from 7 to 8 and will include Delaware Divison of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay.

The telephone town hall is free and open to all. Click here to sign up to receive a call to join Tuesday.

Additionally, Rep. Blunt Rochester announced she is closing both her Wilmington and Georgetown offices. Staff there will work remotely, as will employees of her Washington office.

Individuals are still urged to call and leave messages if they have important business or concerns.

At least seven people in Delaware have tested positive for the virus.

###