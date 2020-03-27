Blunt Rochester unveils new coronavirus resource page

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) unveiled Friday a new coronavirus resource page for Delaware constituents. The page includes resources from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), frequently asked questions and answers, compiled from Blunt Rochester’s March 17th telephone town hall with Dr. Karyl Rattay, and the latest information on Congressional action being taken in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

“One of our fundamental obligations as public officials during this public health crisis is ensuring that our constituents have the latest and most up-to-date information and resources,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester.

“Delawareans need to know how to protect themselves and those around them, know what federal and state resources are available to them during this difficult time, and how they can be a part of our national effort to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Delawareans can visit bluntrochester.house.gov/coronavirus to find the new webpage and access information and resources. The site will be updated regularly and will provide a clear indication of when it was last updated.

Delawareans can also visit www.CDC.gov or www.de.gov/coronavirus to learn more about the virus and how to protect against it.