Boscov’s temporarily closing all stores

DOVER — Boscov’s chairman and CEO Jim Boscov announced Wednesday that all 49 stores are closing temporarily due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“Throughout this crisis, our first priority has always been the health and safety of our coworkers, customers and our communities. We have been guided by the recommendations of the CDC as well as other medical and governmental authorities.

Jim Boscov

“With that in mind, and in an abundance of caution, we have elected to temporarily close all 49 stores and offices except for a few critical areas important for the continuance of the corporation.

“We are doing this because we believe it is the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID 19, and we urge all business and individuals to follow the best advice of the medical community and be part of the solution.”

Boscov’s has Delaware locations in the Dover, Christiana and Concord malls as well as Salisbury, Maryland.