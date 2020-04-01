Brady keeps the music playing at Dover assisted living center

Sky Brady set up his audio equipment for residents of State Street Assisted Living in Dover Monday afternoon. (Submitted photo)

DOVER — Local disc jockey and entertainer Sky Brady figured if he could no longer go into the senior assisted living centers to entertain due to the coronavirus epidemic, he would do the next best thing.

He packed his gear and a CD of well-known songs and set up shop in the courtyard of State Street Assisted Living in Dover Monday afternoon and had the residents open the windows so they could enjoy the music.

“As a full-time entertainer it’s been a little rough seeing my business shut down completely. First all the nursing homes canceled, then St. Patty’s Day, then all my banquets and then weddings were scrambling to reschedule,” he said.

“I am blessed that as a small mom and pop, my overhead is not outrageous and I have saved some money for a rainy day, which is right now. I feel badly for all those struggling paycheck to paycheck and for all the seniors that are basically locked down,” he said.

Last week, he made a CD of standards and dropped them off at some of the centers that he frequents so the residents could at least hear his voice while in quarantine.

“I miss them dearly and when (Monday’s) outside concert came about, I was humbled and excited. I set up outside with no contact and the audience (members) were all perched at their windows to enjoy the nice weather and a show,” he said.

Starting with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Mr. Brady played and sang along with a variety of tunes including “All of Me,” “Roll Out the Barrel” and “The Chicken Dance” and even walked up to some of the windows so the seniors could get an up-close view of him as they sang along, putting some light into some otherwise dark times.

“It was a very rewarding experience,” he said.

The hour-long video of his performance can be seen on his Facebook page “Sky Philip Brady” or YouTube.