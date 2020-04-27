BVSCPA to distribute free pet food to those in need

GEORGETOWN – The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) will be holding two drive-thru pet food pantries this week, one in Sussex County and another in Kent County, to help families in need.

Free pet food will be distributed on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the Sussex Academy at 21150 Airport Boulevard in Georgetown and will also be distributed on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the Kent County Administrative Complex at 555 Bay Road in Dover.

The pantry’s drive-thru format requires participants to arrive in a vehicle, where they should remain while BVSPCA staff requests, from a six-foot distance, information on the household pets before loading the pet food into the trunk or hatchback. Food will be available for cats and dogs while supplies last.

The pantries are part of the BVSPCA’s ongoing commitment to help prevent families from needing to surrender their beloved pets to a shelter for economic reasons.

“The number of families suddenly without jobs is staggering,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “They need their pets by their side now more than ever, and we’re going to make sure they don’t have to give them up to a shelter simply because they can’t afford food.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the Brandywine Valley SPCA has distributed more than more 38,000 pounds of pet food to families in need and sent five truckloads of pet food to other shelters for their pantries.

In addition to the drive-thru pantries, the BVSPCA has expanded its standard pet food pantry to be accessible anytime during shelter open hours: Tuesday-Friday, noon until 6 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Donations to help the BVSPCA continue to supply pet food to families in need can be made at: https://bvspca.org/covidresponse/