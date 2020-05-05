C-17 flyover to show support for those fighting COVID-19

DOVER – To show support for the brave Americans at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, a C-17 Globemaster III from Dover Air Force Base will conduct flybys in the cities of Christiana, Dover, Milford, Lewes and Seaford on Wednesday afternoon.

The flybys will not only honor first responders and medical professionals putting their lives on the line to keep us safe but will also serve as a demonstration of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response.

The C-17 flyby will pass over Christiana at 3:15 p.m., followed by Dover (3:30 p.m.), Milford (3:40 p.m.), Lewes (3:45 p.m.) and Seaford (3:50 p.m.).

“Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and Team Dover is proud to serve alongside the first responders, medical professionals and all other frontline personnel during COVID-19 response efforts,” said Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “We hope these flybys inspire our local communities to remain resilient during these trying times and reassure them that Dover AFB continues its unwavering support.”

The Air Force is conducting flybys as part of a nationwide salute to all workers and communities during COVID-19. Community members taking photographs of the Dover AFB flyovers are encouraged to post imagery to social media and tag the photos with #doverafbsalutes.

For base-specific information about COVID-19, visit www.dover.af.mil/Coronavirus. State-specific information can be found at https://de.gov/coronavirus.

For more information, call 302-677-3372, or visit the Dover AFB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase. If you have additional questions, email 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.