Caesar Rodney School District announces positive case of coronavirus

CAMDEN — A member of the Caesar Rodney school community has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Monday.

In a letter to families, the district declined to give any additional information about who the individual is, but asked that people “please be mindful that the school community was last together on March 14.”

Under an order from Gov. John Carney, schools have been closed since March 14. The closure is slated to continue through March 27.

The positive case at Caesar Rodney joins others throughout the state that directly impact school communities.

On Friday, a Cape Henlopen staff member who is “associated with Bus 57” tested presumptively positive for the virus.

Last week, Milford School District officials announced that a parent with children in Benjamin Banneker Elementary School and Avenue Preschool tested positive. That individual was also reported as isolated at home.

Red Clay School District also announced someone in its school community tested positive for the virus last week. The district did not release any more information about who the person is in the letter.

In Delaware, Delaware Public Health confirmed 68 positive cases, with 44 in New Castle County, six in Kent County and 18 in Sussex County.

On Sunday, Gov. John Carney announced a stay-at-home order that would go into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m. through May 15, or until the crisis has subsided.