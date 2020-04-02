Camden company receives masks from China, donates to police

SUMURI Office Manager Nayda Sivagnoli, Senior Manager Sam Deckoff and President Ailyn Whalen are holding masks for donation. (Submitted photo/SUMURI)

CAMDEN — Instead of providing a few free medical face masks, Chinese supplier Shenzen Bergek Technology Co. sent 1,000.

The donations arrived Tuesday at SUMURI computer company, which distributed them to local law enforcement without hesitation.

The sequence began with a March 18 email from China to SUMURI in Camden offering to share some masks here for free. The company hoped to get 12 for its employees.

“We said we’d take whatever we could send and hoped for a few,” CEO Jason Roslewicz said.

Then the gigantic shipment arrived at no cost.

Pictured is a medical mask donated to SUMURI company, which passed it along to local law enforcement. (Submitted photo/SUMURI)

“They certainly could have kept the masks and I’m sure that a lot of people had to make the decision that we’re so grateful for,” Mr. Roslewicz said.

Mr. Roslewicz and SUMURI co-founders Steve and Ailyn Whalen transferred the goodwill offering to Delaware State Police (Mr. Whalen is a retired trooper) and the Camden and Wyoming police departments.

The medical masks are single use non-woven shields that typically sell for 50 cents to $1.25, Mr. Roslewicz said.

Shenzen Bergek typically supplies computer cases to SUMURI, a manufacturer for law enforcement, military entities and corporations.

While social distancing means staying at least six feet apart during the deadly coronavirus pandemic, police officers can’t always avoid close contact when called into duty.

“Police are still in need of supplies and this is something they can really use,” Mr. Whalen said. “They’ll probably burn through these pretty quickly, but it at least gets them through for awhile.

“They are trying to make safe decisions but are called on often and must be in close contact with people during transports and during other responses.”

‘Very welcomed’

The unexpected generosity of a tremendous magnitude wasn’t lost on the police.

Camden PD Chief Marcus Whitney described the supply as “very welcomed.”

“Masks are an extremely hard item to come by right now so this was perfect timing. The officers may use them as needed, for known or suspected cases of COVID-19.”

While DSP doesn’t specifically track public donations throughout the year all are appreciated, spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

“These acts of kindness and support are always very much appreciated but even more so during these especially trying times,” she said.

According to Wyoming PD Chief Martin Willey, “The masks mean a great deal. They’ll be used by officers anytime they know of a COVID-19 case or use as a precaution just in case since it’s much better to be safe than sorry right now.”

SUMURI previously donated essential items to the Dover Police Department, Mr. Roslewicz said.

SUMURI is now accepting medical supply donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at its Suite A office at 49 Brenda Lane in Camden. Arrivals can pull up to the front door, where someone will come out in a mask and gloves to gather the donation. The suite is the first office in the development.