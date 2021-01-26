Camden Pharmacy among sites for COVID vaccination

Pharmacist Leena Amin gives Sandi Billings of Dover her first COVID-19 vaccination at Camden Pharmacy Monday. (Special To The Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

CAMDEN — The COVID-19 vaccine is beginning to hit pharmacies — both national chains and locally run operations.

Camden Pharmacy on U.S. 13 was Delaware’s first independent pharmacy to offer the COVID-19 vaccine. The locally owned pharmacy is offering vaccinations to all Phase 1A healthcare workers and those 65 years old or older who are in the state’s Phase 1B vaccine distribution group.

Owner and chief pharmacist Leena Amin said all appointments must be made online at the pharmacy’s website http://camdenrxde.com/. It cannot take appointments over the phone or via email.

Camden Pharmacy began its vaccinations on Jan. 11. It typically can do around 50 vaccinations a day.

“It all depends on supplies,” Ms. Amin said. “Sometimes I am able to take walk-ins if I get 12 doses in a package instead of 10. I have a few seniors who are waiting that I can call to come get that if there’s extra.”

Sandi Billings of Dover gets post COVID-19 vaccination instructions from pharmacist Leena Amin Monday. (Special To The Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

The pharmacy receives its allocation of vaccines from the Delaware Division of Public Health. This week it received 400 doses while last week it was given 200.

Camden Pharmacy also offers free COVID-19 testing; appointments for testing can also be made at http://camdenrxde.com/. The tests are nasal swabs and results are usually returned in three to five days.

A list of pharmacies and medical providers accepting public requests for vaccination is available http://de.gov/covidvaccine by following the link “Find Where to Get Vaccinated.” By then scrolling down and clicking on “Pharmacies” a list of pharmacies will show up, displaying Walgreens, Rite Aid, Camden Pharmacy, Walmart and Aspira Health. Individuals can click on each logo of the pharmacies offering vaccines and attempt to register through those links.

All scheduling must be done online from the link provided. No walk-ins, email or phone scheduling is available for appointments.

The state notes emails received by requesting a vaccine through the state’s online system cannot be used to receive a vaccine in a pharmacy.

Pat Reynolds (right) of Felton and Sandi Billings of Dover leave Camden Pharmacy after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination Monday. (Special To The Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

The second dose of the vaccine does not have to be given at the same location where an individual received the first dose; however both doses should be from the same vaccine manufacturer (Pfizer or Moderna). This information is located on the vaccination card persons receive when vaccinated.

The state announced Monday night it expects to increase allocations of the vaccine to certain pharmacies and health care providers that have enrolled in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program.