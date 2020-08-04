Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke? Secondhand smoke isn’t believed to directly spread the virus, experts say, but infected smokers may blow droplets carrying the virus when they exhale. Being able to smell the smoke might be a red flag that you’re standing too close to the smoker. The respiratory droplets people spray when they talk, cough or sneeze are believed to be the main way the virus spreads. And people also exhale those droplets when smoking, as well as when they’re vaping. “Not only are they potentially spreading virus by not wearing a mask, they are blowing those droplets to the people around them to potentially get infected,” says Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association.

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page

CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019

CDC: What to do if You Are Sick

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Reopening Delaware: Resources for Businesses

Delaware Phase 2 guidance

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.