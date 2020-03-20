Cape Henlopen School District postpones referendum vote, coronavirus pauses other education functions

Amid the spread of coronavirus, several entities have taken measures to protect students, educators, staff and the public.

Cape Henlopen School District is rescheduling its operating referendum vote, officials announced Friday. Meanwhile, State Auditor Kathy McGuiness is suspending school visits, and Goldey-Beacom College is closing campus for a week.

“Currently our District’s focus is on identifying and supporting the needs of our students, families and staff during this challenging time and conversations related to a referendum are secondary to our current reality,” Cape Henlopen Superintendent Robert Fulton said in a prepared statement.

The referendum, which is seeking to address increasing enrollment needs, was slated for March 31.

The projected $3 million in funds that would be raised by the referendum were to go to safety and security, curriculum and instruction, technology needs, energy costs and transportation, Mr. Fulton said.

In his letter to parents, Mr. Fulton said that the administrators in the district would discuss the referendum further, and next steps would be brought to the school board at a later date.

Under Gov. John Carney’s direction, currently all public schools are closed through March 27 as part of the state’s COVID-19 response.

Ms. McGuiness alerted all district superintendents that staff members would refrain from onsite visits.

“The safety of our students, teachers and education staff is the most important issue right now,” she said in a prepared statement.

In Wilmington, Goldey-Beacom College will close its campus for one week.

Officials said the college plans to reopen on Monday, March 30, and decisions extend the closure will be made on a day-by-day basis.

The Hirons Library and Learning Center will remain open through the week. Graduate and undergraduate classes are continuing online.

The college has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, or notices of anyone with symptoms, officials said in a release.

