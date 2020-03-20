Cape Henlopen School District staff member tests positive for coronavirus

LEWES — A Cape Henlopen staff member has tested “presumptively positive” for coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

The staff member is “associated with Bus 57,” said Superintendent Bob Fulton in a letter to the community.

The bus transports students to and from Rehoboth Elementary School and Cape Henlopen High School, he said.

The staff member is isolating at home with mild symptoms, he said.

“While our schools remain closed to the public, teams will continue the on-site deep cleaning and sanitizing of our buildings and our [buses],” Mr. Fulton said in a prepared statement. “Thank you for your continued partnership to protect the health of our schools and entire Cape community.”

On Friday, Delaware Public Health was reporting 38 total confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 27 in New Castle County, five in Kent County and six in Sussex County.

Other cases have impacted districts throughout the state. Earlier this week, Milford School District officials announced that a parent with children in Benjamin Banneker Elementary School and Avenue Preschool tested positive.

That individual was also reported as isolated at home, according to the district.

Red Clay School District also notified its community that someone related to its schools tested positive for the virus this week. The district did not release any more information about who the person is in the letter.

The announcements from the districts come as public schools across the state are already closed until March 27, under Gov. John Carney’s direction from Friday.

During the closure, school district facilities throughout the state are to be cleaned, officials said.

