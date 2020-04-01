Carl M. Freeman Foundation donates $250,000 to Beebe Healthcare’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

LEWES – In response to the crisis surrounding coronavirus, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation plans to donate $250,000 to be used for COVID-19 testing, including personal protective equipment and the well-being of frontline healthcare professionals, officials announced Wednesday.

The Carl M. Freeman Foundation normally supports and promotes innovative community-based leadership and giving, but stepped outside of their normal giving window for this donation, a release stated.

“Nothing could be more important today than to support your local healthcare system,” said Michelle Freeman, president and chairwoman of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation. “We care about the health of our employees, vendor partners and everyone in our community. Our employees live and work in Sussex County and we need healthy employees with access to prompt medical care during this time. We won’t be able to continue that without supporting Beebe’s ability to test for COVID-19. We want doctors and nurses working on the frontlines to be safe as well and our grant will support PPE for them.”

Beebe launched the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help purchase medical equipment, supplies and costs directly associated with patient care enabling team members to continue to do what it takes to keep everyone safe.

“This generous gift from the Carl M. Freeman Foundation will help equip team Beebe with the needed equipment to combat this pandemic and save lives in Sussex County,” said Dr. David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. “Beebe is working to ensure the optimal process for screening and testing as many Sussex County resident as possible for COVID-19. This way, we can develop the best methods for illness prevention as well as plans for the expected surge of critically ill patients.”

Members of the community looking to donate a monetary amount can visit www.beebehealthcare.org/covid19-relief. More information can be found online for those looking to donate supplies.

Beebe is also requesting donations including: unused face and surgical masks, especially N95 masks; eye protectors: safety goggles, safety glasses, clear face shields; surgical and medical gloves; medical garb, suits, scrubs and isolation gowns; cleaning and sanitizer solutions (such as alcohol wipes/pads, bleach wipes, sanitizing wipes); hand sanitizer, including hand sanitizer bottles/pumps/spray bottles; brown paper bags and lunch bags; alternative respirators that OSHA has given permission to use in healthcare settings during this historic pandemic.

Items can be dropped off to Beebe’s Population Health Department (1307 Savannah Road, Lewes). Bins are located on the covered front porch from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.