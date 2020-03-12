Carney declares state of emergency

DOVER — Gov. John Carney has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus.

The declaration, which takes effect at 8 a.m. Friday, directs the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the Division of Public Health to mobilize state agency resources to better respond to the virus. It also instructs the Delaware National Guard to help out, recommends non-essentially public gatherings of 100 people or more be canceled, allows the state to hold meetings online and bars price gouging.

It will not schools, businesses or state facilities close and does not impose any driving restrictions.

“There are things every Delawarean can do to stay healthy,” Gov. Carney said in a statement. “Wash your hands. Cover your cough. Stay home from work or school if you are sick. It’s especially important for at-risk populations, specifically elderly Delawareans, to avoid large gatherings.

“And we’re advising Delaware organizations to cancel large, non-essential public events to prevent community spread of the coronavirus. We will continue to respond aggressively to this situation in close coordination with state and federal public health experts.”