Carney expands community call-to-action

DOVER – Governor John Carney expanded his community call-to-action this morning, urging all Delaware citizens with health care and child care experience to offer their expertise in Delaware’s fight against COVID-19.

Last week, Governor Carney urged citizens, businesses and nonprofits with access to emergency materials and supplies to support Delaware’s response.



The State of Delaware has launched an online application portal at de.gov/coronavirus to recruit Delawareans with health care and early education credentials to fill critical positions in our health care and emergency child care workforce, according to a public announcement.



Anyone offering to work in health care, child care, or early education can register at survey123.arcgis.com.



“We need all Delaware citizens, businesses, and nonprofits to support Delaware’s response to COVID-19,” said Governor Carney in a news release.

“If you have experience in health care or child care especially, please sign up at de.gov/coronavirus and help us fill critical positions.



“Thank you to all of Delaware’s health care workers who have been on the front lines, risking their own health and safety to protect others. Thank you to Delaware’s child care workers, our grocery store employees, teachers, and all Delawareans who are stepping up for their neighbors during this difficult time.



“We’ll get through this, but it will take all of us.”

Anyone looking to Delaware’s response – and specifically with expertise in areas of medicine, public health, and/or behavioral health – can apply through the online workforce portal. Applications will be reviewed by the Delaware Division of Public Health and shared with institutions in need across Delaware.



Anyone who is licensed or certified to work in child care or education is also encouraged to submit their information for potential temporary employment by emergency child care sites. Applications will be reviewed by Delaware’s Office of Early Learning.



The community call-to-action also reminds Delawareans that donations of cleaning supplies and other items for emergency child care sites are urgently needed.



Citizens, businesses or nonprofits with materials and supplies to support Delaware’s response can respond online at survey123.arcgis.com.



Critical needs include:



• Hand sanitizer

• Sanitizing Wipes

• Nitrile Gloves

• Tyvek Suits

• N95 Masks

• Face shields and/or eye protection

• Impermeable gowns



Delawareans with questions about COVID-19, related to medical or social service needs, should call 211; or 711 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. Questions may also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.



DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, visit: de.gov/coronavirus.