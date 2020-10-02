Carney extends COVID state of emergency 30 days

WILMINGTON – Gov. John Carney on Friday formally extended the State of Emergency declaration another 30 days to confront community spread of COVID-19, and issued the following statement:

“We remain committed to getting more children in school, and more Delawareans back to work. To do that, we need Delawareans to stay vigilant, and follow the public health precautions to prevent the spread of this virus. Wear a face covering and avoid large gatherings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Keep your distance from others outside your household. We’re beating COVID-19, but this fight isn’t over. Let’s not erase the progress we’ve made.”

Gov. Carney’s State of Emergency declaration – including each of its modifications – carries the full force and effect of law. Delawareans and visitors also must follow local restrictions in place to limit community spread of COVID-19.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Delawareans over the age of 18 are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free COVID exposure notification app. Download on the AppStore or Google Play. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov