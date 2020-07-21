Carney “mad as hell” Delaware is back on NJ, NY, CT quarantine lists

WILMINGTON — Delaware is back on New Jersey, New York and Connecticut’s 14-day quarantine lists.

And Gov. John Carney is not happy about it.

“I’m mad as hell quite frankly,” Gov. Carney said. “And it doesn’t make any sense.”

A week after removing Delaware from their COVID-19 quarantine lists, the three states put it back on. All three states now have 31 other states on their 14-day quarantine list.

According to a release by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, the travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests has stayed well under 10% in recent weeks— it is also under the 5% mark recommended by the World Health Organization.

But Gov. Carney said since Delaware is doing so much testing, its positive test rate can go above 10 per 100,000 residents because of its smaller population.

“As I said to Gov. Murphy and Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo (of New York) last week, ‘We’re going to be on and off unless we stop testing,’” Gov. Carney said. “And we’re not going to stop testing.”

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced 122 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. It is the third day in a row the number of cases increased.

The percentage of positive tests was the highest its been since July 14, as it moved up to 5.1%. The 14-day rolling average is 4.2%.

“We’re better than where we were two weeks ago when we were first put on the list and we’re better than last week when we were taken off the list,” Gov. Carney said. “We shouldn’t be on the list. I’ve made that clear.”

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 58, with 11 considered critical. The DPH also announced two new COVID-19 related deaths, both individuals were in the age 70-76 range and both had underlying health conditions. One was from New Castle County and the other was from Kent County.

The state’s new death total increased to 525.

Meanwhile 2,285 people tested negative, bringing that total to 144,601. The total number of COVID cases in Delaware is at 13,746 with 7,362 listed as recovered, meaning a week without symptoms.

All numbers via the DPH are as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Gov. Carney said Delaware is averaging about 15,000 COVID-19 tests per week, and he would like that number to be even higher.

A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said Delaware is 13th in the country in testing per capita.

“It makes the governor’s job a little more difficult when we’re testing and maybe getting over some of those thresholds that are putting us on lists from other states,” Mr. Schall said. “But we know the best way we can make sure we stay safe is by getting people tested, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.”