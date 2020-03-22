Carney orders beaches closed; coronavirus cases at 45

Police vehicles are stationed on the boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach as Gov. John Carney ordered beaches closed on Saturday. Special to the Delaware State News/Chuck Snyder

DOVER — Gov. John Carney announced Saturday the state will close its beaches to minimize large gatherings as part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The prohibition went into effect Saturday afternoon, barring individuals from the beaches except to exercise or walk dogs where permitted. Local governments may enact tighter restrictions if they wish.

The mandate will last until May 15 or whenever the coronavirus threat dissipates.

Many people took advantage of Friday’s warm weather to head to the beaches, crowding together in many places despite expert recommendations to minimize social contact.

Delaware has 45 official cases of coronavirus as of Saturday.

In an interview on MSNBC on Saturday, Gov. Carney said he is considering issuing some type of “stay at home” order. He said he will likely impose stronger restrictions concerning business closures in hopes of promoting social distancing and may adopt some limits already put in place by neighboring states.

“We need everyone to take this situation seriously. We saw too many people on the beaches yesterday and we weren’t seeing the kind of social distancing that we need in order to slow the spread of coronavirus,” Gov. Carney, who toured beaches on Friday, said in a statement.

“This was a difficult decision, but we need folks to follow the rules to keep all Delawareans safe. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Wash your hands and disinfect surfaces frequently. Stay home, especially if you feel sick and even if you have mild symptoms. We will get through this together.”

A Best Buy doorman greets customers at the entrance on Saturday. The store’s new policy will limit each store to 10 to 15 customers at a time and customers will be escorted by an employee, who is six feet away. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

The official announcement from the state came just hours after several Sussex County municipalities, including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes, closed their beaches.

“Unfortunately, we have seen an influx of people as schools and workplaces have closed,” Lewes City Manager Ann Marie Townsend wrote in an email to residents that was posted on the city’s website. “We wanted to stress to people that everything is closed here and that our healthcare system is prepared to deal with our year-round population’s needs in the midst of the crisis, but not a large influx. If you are considering coming to your second home in Lewes, we ask that you stay home.”

All city-owned parking lots and bathrooms in Lewes have been closed.

House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, who represents the Rehoboth Beach area, on Friday urged out-of-staters not to flock to their beach homes.

“I’m glad so many visitors love our beaches and want to spend time here. But NOW is possibly the worst time,” he posted on Facebook.

“If you don’t live down here, quite frankly, please return home. These are serious — even dangerous — times, and thousands of visitors coming here and stressing our resources during a crisis like this could have horrible results.

“Please come back when we emerge on the other side of this pandemic, but for right now, please use common sense and stay at your first home.”

In a statement, both Lewes Mayor Ted Becker and Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns praised the governor’s order, describing it as necessary for public safety.

Gov. Carney declared a state of emergency March 13. It has the effect of the force of law, with any violation potentially being a criminal offense.

Of the Delawareans diagnosed with COVID-19, 32 are from New Castle County, five are from Kent County and eight are from Sussex County. Four people were hospitalized as of Friday, with two critically ill.

More than 234,000 cases of the virus have been reported globally, including in excess of 15,000 diagnoses and 200 deaths in the United States as of Friday.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call DPH at 1-866-408-1899 (711 for individuals who are hearing impaired) from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.

For more information, visit de.gov/coronavirus.