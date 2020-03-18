Carney orders gyms, movie theaters, spas and bowling alleys to close

DOVER — Gov. John Carney has ordered gyms, movie theaters, spas and bowling alleys to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. The restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.

He also issued updates Wednesday to a state of emergency declaration that on Monday closed restaurants and similar establishments except for delivery and take-out services. The new order enables eateries to sell alcohol.

“This is an evolving situation, and we need everyone’s cooperation in order to protect the health and safety of Delawareans, especially our most vulnerable neighbors,” the governor said in a statement. “These are difficult decisions, and we will constantly reevaluate the guidance. We know our small business and restaurant communities are among those most seriously impacted by the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and we’re looking at ways to assist them. But our priority is the health and safety of Delawareans, and limiting the number of Delawareans who come in contact with this virus.”

Any business that remains open is strongly encouraged to have hand sanitizers or hand washing stations for both employee and customers.

Staff writer Matt Bittle can be reached at 741-8250 or mbittle@newszap.com. Follow @MatthewCBittle on Twitter.

