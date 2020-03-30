Carney: Out-of-state travelers must self-quarantine

WILMINGTON — Gov. John Carney on Sunday signed the seventh modification to his State of Emergency declaration, ordering all out-of-state travelers into Delaware to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Under Sunday’s order, anyone who enters Delaware from another state must immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. The 14-day period is measured from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Delaware, whichever is shorter.

Gov. Carney’s order also applies to anyone who has entered the state in the last 14 days.

The order does not apply to travelers who are merely passing through Delaware. Anyone who lives out-of-state and commutes to Delaware for essential work is strongly encouraged to work from home.

Sunday’s order does not apply to those traveling to care for members of their family. Individuals under self-quarantine can leave their homes to seek medical care.

Gov. Carney’s order will take effect at 8 this morning.

“Now’s not the time to visit Delaware. We’re facing a serious situation here that is getting worse,” said Gov. Carney. “Delawareans need to stay at home, and anyone from another state visiting Delaware should immediately self-quarantine for two weeks. Everyone needs to take this threat seriously. Our goal is to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases that would overwhelm our hospital system. We’ll get through this — but everyone needs to pitch in.”

Self-quarantine requires that an individual stay in a quarantine location (home, hotel room or rented lodging); does not go to work, school or public areas; does not use public transportation; separates from other individuals in a residence as much as possible; and avoids sharing personal items. Everyone should continue to follow basic hygiene guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This self-quarantine does not apply to public health, public safety, or healthcare workers, or any other individual assisting an essential business or providing an emergency service related to COVID-19.

Sunday’s order has the force and effect of law. Any failure to comply with the provisions contained in a Declaration of a State of Emergency or any modification to a Declaration of the State of Emergency constitutes a criminal offense.

The Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued guidance to state and local law enforcement with additional details about enforcing Gov. Carney’s declaration. In accordance with Sunday’s order, law enforcement may conduct traffic stops — limited in scope to public health and quarantine questions — on vehicles registered in other states.

Another death, 232 cases

DPH announced another fatality on Sunday related to COVID-19 and said there are now 232 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases since March 11, including 18 more cases since Saturday.

The sixth Delawarean to die was a 79-year-old woman from New Castle County who was not hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. The source of exposure was related to traveling to a state with positive COVID-19 cases.

Of the Delawareans diagnosed with COVID-19, 141 are from New Castle County, 25 are from Kent and 66 are from Sussex. The number of positive cases represents a cumulative total of cases, including individuals who are currently ill, and those who are considered recovered.

Nine Delaware residents have recovered from the virus. Patients are considered fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms (three days after symptoms resolve, they are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days).

Of the 232 cases, 114 are male and 118 female. The individuals range in age from 1 to 90. There were 33 individuals hospitalized as of Sunday evening and nine were critically ill.

The source of exposure for many of these positive cases is unknown, which indicates community spread of the virus is occurring in the state.

While the state has said it is limited in what personal information it can provide about those who are testing positive for COVID-19 because of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, it did add new data to its online tracker late this week.

Demographic information has been incorporated into the online dashboard at de.gov/coronavirus. .

DPH also announced a change in its call center operating hours due to a reduced volume of calls; it will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will continue to operate from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until further notice. The call center number is 1-866-408-1899.

Through Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency, schools, non-essential businesses and public beaches have been closed until May 15 and Delawareans are to stay home except to see a doctor, pick up a prescription, buy groceries, or engage in other activities essential to their health.

Anybody who is sick with any symptoms is asked to stay home. Anyone who is sick and needs essential supplies should ask someone else to get what they need.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites requires a physician’s order or prescription (Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting results should wait to hear back from their provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Redner’s store alert

The Redner’s Markets store in Dover’s Greentree Shopping Center reopened Sunday after being closed Saturday for a deep cleaning and sanitizing after receiving notice Saturday that an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

A letter from Redner’s President and CEO Ryan S. Redner said, “The associate in question, upon noticing the onset of symptoms associated with the virus, notified their healthcare provider, self-quarantined and received a test in an immediate fashion. They have been out of the workplace setting and in self-quarantine, which began on 3/21/20.

“Based upon our protocol, it has been determined that the associate did not have any close contact with any other associate or guest (within a 6-foot radius) or longer than 30 minutes.”