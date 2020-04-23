Carney removes restrictions on out-of-state health care workers to assist in COVID-19 response

WILMINGTON – Gov. John Carney on Thursday issued the 12th modification to his state of emergency declaration, which will allow the Public Health Authority to activate more out-of-state health care workers to assist in Delaware’s fight against COVID-19.

Subject to certain restrictions, the modified declaration allows individuals who previously held a license to practice medicine in any United States jurisdiction, to provide health care services on a volunteer basis in Delaware when authorized by the Public Health Authority. The provider must be appropriately trained, and their license must have been in good standing for a five-year period before it expired or lapsed.

The modification also limits restrictions on pharmacists, respiratory therapists, physician assistants, paramedics, emergency medical technician, and nurses, allowing them to assist in Delaware’s response to COVID-19 under all the same conditions.

Out-of-state providers must register with the Medical Reserve Corps to volunteer in Delaware.

“Delaware’s fight against COVID-19 is far from over,” said Gov. Carney. “We owe a real debt of gratitude to our front line health care workers and emergency responders. They have been risking their own health and safety to protect Delawareans and save lives. This updated declaration will allow even more health care workers to assist in Delaware’s response. Our message for Delawareans remains the same. Stay home unless you need to go out for essential work or an essential items like groceries, or a prescription. Going out in public unnecessarily not only increases your risk, but it increases the risk for your family, friends, and neighbors. We’ll get through this by working together.”

The modification Gov. Carney signed on Thursday afternoon also facilitates the issuance of marriage licenses by allowing the parties to communicate by video conference. And it allows state agencies and members of the public additional time to consider rules and regulations, giving agencies discretion to extend public comment periods for 30 days from the date the state of emergency is rescinded.

Gov. Carney’s state of emergency has the full force and effect of law. The stay-at-home order, and mandatory quarantine for out-of-state travelers, remain in place. Violations of the emergency order, or any of its modifications, constitute a criminal offense.

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19, related to medical or social service needs, should call 2-1-1; or 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. Questions may also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, visit: de.gov/coronavirus.