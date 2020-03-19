Carney signs executive order on child care to help health care workers, first responders

WILMINGTON — Gov. John Carney on Thursday signed Executive Order No. 38, which will allow the state of Delaware and providers flexibility to provide child care options for Delaware families and health care workers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The coronavirus is taking a serious toll across our state, on families who are losing income, and child care providers who care for our youngest Delawareans every day,” said Gov. Carney.

Gov. Carney’s Executive Order gives the Secretary of the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families the ability to suspend or modify provisions of the state’s childcare rules, regulations and statutes — as long as changes will not endanger the safety or welfare of a child. Under the Executive Order, DSCYF may work with existing providers to designate emergency childcare sites for children of health care workers, emergency medical staff, law enforcement, and other essential personnel. This change in regulatory process will last only as long as Gov. Carney’s State of Emergency declaration remains in place.

Gov. Carney, DSCYF Secretary Josette Manning, Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker, and Department of Education Secretary Susan Bunting, also sent a letter to providers with further guidance on questions relating to Purchase of Care and health best practices.

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for people who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Delawareans can also email DPHCall@delaware.gov.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, visit de.gov/coronavirus.