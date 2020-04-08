Carney staffer positive for COVID-19

DOVER — A member of Gov. John Carney’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

Asked Wednesday about a positive test, a spokesman for the governor said one person was confirmed to have the disease. That individual was sick with mild symptoms.

“In consultation with medical professionals, they self-quarantined and have since fully recovered. Anyone who was in close contact with the individual also self-isolated for the prescribed period of time. That included Governor Carney,” Jonathan Starkey wrote in a text message. “The Governor never exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19 and has not been tested. No one else on staff exhibited symptoms or was tested, and everyone is out of self-isolation.”

Although the governor has been visible during the outbreak, holding livestreamed talks and news conferences, Mr. Starkey wrote that he “followed guidance from Delaware’s health experts and stayed home,” where he continued to work.

According to Mr. Starkey, Gov. Carney self-isolated “for the remainder of those two weeks after learning about potential contacts.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying home for two weeks if you have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus. Doing so is believed to help prevent the virus from spreading, as symptoms are thought to appear within 14 days.

Mr. Starkey would not confirm any details about the staffer who tested positive, citing privacy laws.

Delaware announced nearly 200 more coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s count to 1,116.