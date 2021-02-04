Carney: Vaccination providers must provide demographic information, occupancy limits to increase Feb. 12

WILMINGTON — Gov. John Carney will require that vaccination providers report complete demographic information within 24 hours of administering a vaccine and will ease COVID-19 occupancy restrictions this month in his sixth modification to the state of emergency.

The governor’s latest modification also requires health care providers, pharmacies and other entities that provide vaccinations to offer the shots free of charge, though insurance information may be collected.

Enrolled vaccination providers must follow eligibility criteria in Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program, as defined by the Division of Public Health. Failure to comply with data-reporting requirements in Thursday’s order may result in fines for providers and reductions in vaccine allocation.

“We need to make sure we’re distributing the vaccine equitably across our state,” Gov. Carney said in a prepared statement. “That is a priority. And we need to limit community spread of this virus. We know what works. Until we can vaccinate enough Delawareans, continue to wear a mask. Avoid gatherings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s stay vigilant.”

Meanwhile, effective at 8 a.m. Feb. 12, occupancy inside restaurants, retail locations, gyms, houses of worship, arts venues and other business locations must not exceed 50% of stated fire capacity. Businesses must continue to follow social-distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions issued by local and state governments.

Gov. Carney’s modification also allows youth and amateur sports tournaments to resume with a plan approved by DPH. Delawareans who travel out of the state for sports tournaments and competitions are strongly encouraged, though no longer required, to self-quarantine in accordance with DPH guidance.

Additionally, Thursday’s modification extends consumer and voting protections during the COVID-19 crisis.

Effective at 9 a.m. Thursday, this modification strengthens a previous prohibition on price gouging. It also allows Delawareans to cast absentee ballots in 2021 municipal elections due to COVID-19.