Cases double in 10 days: State targets outreach in Sussex, where virus climbs

Workers at the the Perdue plant in Milford stand in line during coronavirus screening and testing on Thursday. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

From April 12 to April 22, the case load jumped from 1,625 to 3,308, while the number of deaths climbed from 35 to 92, according to data from the Division of Public Health.

Currently, 290 people are hospitalized in Delaware from coronavirus-related issues, with 65 critically ill. DPH said 643 individuals have recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week.

As of April 15, one week before the latest day for which there is data, the state had seen 2,014 cases and 46 deaths.

There were 1,116 cases and 19 deaths one week prior to that, with 368 and 11 as of April 1.

The latest deaths involve a 74-year-old man and 85-year-old woman from New Castle County and an 80-year-old man from Sussex County. All three individuals had underlying health conditions and were long-term care residents.

So far, there have been 244 confirmed coronavirus cases involving residents of long-term care facilities in the state, with 55 deaths.

That total includes 19 fatalities at Genesis Healthcare’s Milford Center, 11 at Little Sisters of the Poor, five at Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, three at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, three at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, three at New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, two at Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, two at Hillside Center and one at Governor Bacon Health Center.

Additionally, DPH said three facilities in New Castle, two in Sussex and one in Kent County, have had one death each, although it is only naming centers with multiple deaths. Governor Bacon appears to be an exception because it is run by the state.

Testing was offered at the Perdue plant in Milford Thursday.

Sussex has been hit disproportionately hard by the virus: Although it has just 42 percent of the population of New Castle, it’s just a hair away from passing the northernmost county in both cases and deaths.

Broken down by the residence of the patient, there have been 1,389 cases involving New Castle, 1,377 involving Sussex, 539 involving Kent and three involving a Delawarean whose home is unknown. By death, it’s 41 from New Castle, 39 from Sussex and 12 from Kent.

A DPH spokeswoman said this week the agency is unsure why the impact on Sussex has been so strong. Some have speculated that out-of-state residents have flocked to the area to wait out the virus in their beach homes. The Hispanic community, especially around Georgetown, also has seen a large increase, prompting DPH to step up its outreach there.

Contacted Thursday morning, Georgetown Mayor Bill West said his understanding is that following testing at Milford’s Perdue plant Thursday, testing at Perdue’s Georgetown plant on Savannah Road will be held sometime next week.

“They are going to come down here next week and start testing here,” said Mayor West. “It’s affecting the Hispanic population, the workers at the poultry plant. And we’ve got to get on top of this.”

Mayor West added that efforts are being made to provide temporary lodging, possibly at the Tru by Hilton on Sussex Highway, for those requiring isolation.

“We’re looking at securing a hotel to put them in, so we can get them cleared up, and get them back to work,” said Mayor West.

As gas prices plummet during the pandemic, the Speedway station in Dover displays unleaded gas for $1.79 per gallon last Friday. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Those who have had confirmed cases range in age from 0 to 103, with deaths involving people from ages 32 to 103, according to DPH. The vast majority of people who have died from the virus were elderly.

In all, there have been 1,489 cases and 41 deaths involving men, 1,813 cases and 51 deaths involving women and six cases involving a person of unknown gender.

The new coronavirus totals are as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

DPH this week starting releasing data for the prior day around noon rather than sending out the information for the day every evening. The agency said the change will enable the state to provide additional information, including race of COVID-19 patients and age-adjusted incidence rates by ZIP code, and will lighten the burden on its staff and the media.

More data will be available over the next week, according to the agency.

There have been 13,604 negative test results, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested.

Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Delaware is counting deaths of not just individuals with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases but also people who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and were exposed to a confirmed case but never tested.

Because of volume, the hospitalization and critically ill numbers now include non-Delawareans, although all other totals are just Delaware residents, according to the agency.

Per policy, the division did not release additional details about the cases Thursday, citing health privacy laws.

Glenn Rolfe contributed to this article.