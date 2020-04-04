CDC: Use cloth masks to fight coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Friday evening the use of cloth face coverings, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission of COVID-19. Recent studies show that a significant portion of individuals with COVID-19 lack symptoms (considered “asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.

In light of new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings to slow spread of COVID-19 in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as in grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

Maintaining a minimum of six feet of social distancing remains important to slowing spread of COVID-19, a statement from the federal agency said. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The cloth face coverings recommended to slow spread of COVID-19 are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those critical supplies must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

