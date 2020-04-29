CDHFH’s ReStore to reopen by appointment only

DOVER – The Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, located at 2311 S. Dupont Highway in Dover, will be reopening by appointment only on Friday.

Appointments can be scheduled at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0d45ada72fa2fc1-shop. Customers can email the ReStore about inventory at restore@centraldelawarehabitat.org.

Customers will be given a questionnaire to answer before entering the store. Appointments will be 30 minutes each with a maximum of two customers in the store at a time.

It is mandatory for customers to wear face coverings of some kind. Customers will not be allowed in the store without an appointment. Family members living in the same household can shop at the same time with proof of driver’s license with the same address.

CDHFH’s ReStore will begin curbside donation pickups on Friday. Just email pickup@centraldelawarehabitat.org to schedule your donation pickup. Customers will be given a questionnaire to assist the staff in scheduling the pickup. Donations must be outside, whether in the driveway or on the curb. Drivers will not be allowed to enter any households to pick up items.

Drop-off donations will be accepted at the CDHFH ReStore Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Drop-off donations will also be accepted on Saturdays 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Donors must stay in their vehicle when dropping off donations. ReStore staff will direct the donor where to drop off the item(s) and will unload the item(s) from the vehicle.

Acceptable donation items include new and gently used appliances, furniture, building materials and household goods.

Updates will be posted to the CDHFH’s website, www.centraldelawarehabitat.org and on its Facebook page as they become available. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact Chrissy Kyriss, ReStore Director at ckyriss@centraldelawarehabitat.org.