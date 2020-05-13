CenDel Foundation gives COVID-19 grants to 10 Kent nonprofits

DOVER — The CenDel Foundation has distributed $10,000 in grants to 10 nonprofit organizations in Kent County.

The grants were distributed from CenDel’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which was established in April to assist organizations in central Delaware providing critical services during the pandemic.

The CenDel Foundation granted $1,000 each to Catholic Charities, Children’s Beach House, the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, the Dover Downtown Partnership, First State Community Action, Frederica Senior Center, Harrington Senior Center, Harvest Years Senior Center, the Hope Medical Clinic and Jewish Family Services of Delaware.

The funding will be used by the organizations to help prevent homelessness, provide food and services to homebound senior citizens and will allow for medical treatment, via telemedicine, along with addressing many other needs.

The Dover Downtown Partnership will use its funding to assist locally owned businesses struggling during the pandemic.

According to Tina Bradbury, economic development and operations manager at DDP, “The money will go towards issuing mini-grants to the small businesses here in downtown Dover. The grant will be used, along with the $25,000 we’ve already raised, to assist businesses with paying their bills to ensure they can open their doors again.

“We believe in our small businesses and we thank CenDel for sharing in our belief and supporting the heart of our great city.”

Since 2008, CenDel has worked to facilitate charitable giving in Kent County — a mission that is vitally important during these difficult economic times.

“We would like to thank all of the generous donors who contributed to CenDel’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund,” said Judi Pflaumer, vice president of the foundation’s all-volunteer board of directors. “It is encouraging to see so many people offer help to our central Delaware communities. CenDel is proud to be able to make a difference during this unprecedented time.”

For information, call 302-724-7538 or visit www.cendelfoundation.org.