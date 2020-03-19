Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity suspending volunteer program

DOVER — Due to the recent confirmation by the Delaware Health and Social Services of multiple cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kent County, Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity will be temporarily suspending our volunteer program until further notice.

This includes all ReStore, Build-site, Business Interface, RSVP, volunteer partner programs, and required community service volunteers. All volunteer orientations will be postponed until further notice. CDHFH will only be accepting volunteer applications online and once these restrictions are lifted, they will be processed.

All future updates will be sent by email, posted on our Facebook page, and posted on their website at www.centraldelawarehabitat.org.

