CHEER offering ‘Essential Grocery Shopping’ to homebound seniors

GEORGETOWN – CHEER, Inc. has initiated an Essential Grocery Shopping Program to aid senior citizens during the COVID-19 State of Emergency in Sussex County.

This program will help to ensure that senior citizens confined to their private homes and those senior citizens at higher risk for contracting illness during this emergency period if they are exposed to the general public in grocery store environments will be able to purchase and obtain basic food and household grocery staples from local grocery stores to maintain their health and well-being in their homes.

The grocery shopping program is available to CHEER service customers and members in all seven of its activity centers – located in Georgetown, Greenwood, Lewes, Long Neck, Milton, Ocean View and Roxana – plus nutrition sites in Bridgeville and Laurel.

The new service is an extension of its CHEERmobile Mini Market program.

Trained CHEER employees and volunteers will be providing the grocery shopping and delivery.

CHEER customers may contact CHEER to pre-register for this service. Customers can order groceries and household health and cleaning items from a pre-printed standard grocery list. Available items will be purchased and delivered to the customer’s homes on designated days.

Under this program:

Customers must pay for groceries upon receipt, plus a $5 delivery charge to help offset the cost of the service. Individual orders are limited to a CHEER estimated dollar amount of $50;

Orders must be placed at least two business days and not more than five business days before the scheduled delivery day; and

Customers must be at their residence to receive delivery on the scheduled day and make payment.

CHEER customers can sign up for this new service and obtain a copy of the program guidelines by calling Nancy Elliott at 302-515-3040 or emailing her at nelliottgrocery@cheerde.com.