CHEER staff, clients urged to vaccinate

GEORGETOWN — Seniority in Sussex County is getting a shot in the arm.



Staff of CHEER Inc. and some of its clientele have been among the first in Delaware to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Division of Public Health’s initial vaccination wave.

“We are trying to encourage our people, as many as possible, to get vaccinated,” said CHEER Inc. CEO Ken Bock on Monday.



Mr. Bock himself rolled up his sleeve from his vehicle Sunday, receiving the vaccine during a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Division of Motor Vehicles in Dover.



“It is open to us for any of our staff right now. The state has offered us slots, … and we sent people from staff this weekend and also persons age 65 and above who are members of CHEER,” said Mr. Bock. “We have health care workers, so they are in that group 1A.



“We had 100 slots available to us — it’s all preregistered — over this three-day period in Dover. You had to be 65-plus, or you had to be health care workers,” Mr. Bock said.



Due to capacity restrictions, CHEER did not provide transportation for those attending clinics in Dover.



“We can’t provide transport to Dover or anything because, even when we were open to transport, we were limited to only three people on a bus,” said Mr. Bock.



Delaware is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccination-allocation program, which prioritizes health care personnel with direct patient contact and care, Emergency Medical Services agencies and long-term care staff and residents.



While CHEER is attending clinics and encouraging staff and some clients to get the vaccine, at this point, CHEER facilities are not being used to aid in distribution efforts.



“We are not participating in the distribution part of it,” Mr. Bock said.



He was impressed by how smoothly the vaccination process flowed at Sunday’s Dover clinic, which required advance reservation.





“They did an outstanding job the way they had the whole thing organized,” Mr. Bock said. “You go through the cycle. There is like stages as you move through the parking lot. And you never get out of your car. That is the model they have been using. They’ve done it in Georgetown; they’ve done it in Dover, and they’ve done it in New Castle (County). That is the model they are using. They are using the DMVs, and it seems to be working very well.”



Implementation of Phase 1B — for those 65 and older and various categories of essential workers — could begin by the end of the month, according to DPH.



This year, CHEER Inc is celebrating 50 years of serving Sussex County seniors in its mission to promote and maintain the highest quality of life and independence and offer services to meet continuing needs of mature adults 50 and older.



