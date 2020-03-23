City of Dover meetings canceled for the week

DOVER – The city of Dover announced today that in compliance with Gov. John Carney’s stay-at-home order and for the health and safety of the city’s residents, staff and elected officials, the meetings scheduled for this week have been canceled.

That includes the City Council meeting that was scheduled to take place tonight at 7:30, the Council Committee of the Whole Meeting set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. and a Development Advisory Committee Meeting set for 10 a.m. on April 1. All of the meetings were scheduled to take place inside City Hall.

The cancellation notices regarding these meetings are available on the city of Dover website and may be accessed at https://www.cityofdover.com/meetings.