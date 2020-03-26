City of Dover places service contingency plans in effect

DOVER – In an effort to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure the health and well-being of city of Dover staff and members of the community, the city has placed its service contingency plans into effect.

For the Department of Public Works, this means they will be practicing social distancing to the maximum extent possible and rotating staff on different crews. As a result, public works will not have adequate staffing to provide all services and must focus on those most closely related to public health.

For now, the city’s public works department will only be providing automated and hand trash collection. Bulk trash collection and yard waste collection have been suspended until further notice. The city’s contractor will continue to provide recycling services.

City of Dover Spring Clean Up, which is typically held in April, has also been postponed.

The city does not currently have the technology to send mass notices directly to its customers. Updates regarding the city’s services can be found on the city’s website at cityofdover.com by clicking on the Dover (COVID-19) info page link. Updates will also be provided on the city’s Facebook page, DoverTV, (Verizon channel 20 and Comcast channel 14) and through the newspaper as they become available.

City officials said they “greatly appreciate the support of our customers during this time as we work together as the Dover Team to provide critical services to the community.”