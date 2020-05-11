This has been one of the most challenging years in the history of healthcare.
Commentary: Grateful message from Peninsula and Nanticoke hospitals
By Steve Leonard and Penny Short
This has been one of the most challenging years in the history of healthcare.
Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Nanticoke Memorial, and the McCready Health Pavilion, along with all other hospitals and health centers across the globe, have spent much of 2020 focused on COVID-19. While the nation fights through one of the worst pandemics in our history, our focus has never wavered from patient care, protection of patients and staff, and attempting to maintain a degree of normalcy in an otherwise chaotic world.
For us, one of the causalities of COVID-19 was our National Hospital Week celebration and employee appreciation banquet. As it is impossible to socially distance hundreds of people in the Wicomico Civic Center, which itself is still not even open, we postponed the event originally scheduled for May 14 until September 10. We are hopeful to gather then to recognize our dedicated team. In the interim, we are preparing a “virtual” recognition celebrating their years of service and their dedication to our community.
Our theme for 2020’s National Hospital Week is “Heroes Work Here.” They truly do, and are proving it throughout our COVID-19 journey. Their world has been literally turned upside down, as we converted spaces designed for office work into specialized Intensive Care Units. We constructed portable hospitals outside our walls, and COVID-19 units and hospitals inside them.
Each day, in a crisis that seems to change by the minute, they put the care and safety of their patients first, and never blink
During National Hospital Week, we honor the people who represent and respond to the quality and reliability that our patients locally, and the 8,000,000 who visit this area annually, have come to expect from the most experienced healthcare team in the region.
As we celebrate each other, continued good health to you and your loved ones who are truly our community healthcare partners. We are honored to serve you and to serve with you.
Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE
President/CEO
Peninsula Regional Health System, Peninsula Regional Medical Center
Penny Short, MSM, BSN, RN
Senior Vice President, PRHC
President, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital
