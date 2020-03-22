Commentary: Why it is so important to ‘flatten the curve’ on COVID-19.

Since
John Snow, a British anesthesiologist, identified the existence and cause of an
outbreak of cholera in London in September of 1854, epidemiologists have used
the tools he developed in tandem with modern approaches and technologies to
investigate outbreaks.
Today,
calls to “flatten the curve” for the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
2019 (COVID-19) require public health officials, with the active support of the
public, to leverage all available epidemiologic tools to understand the disease
mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to identify factors affecting
infection risk and disease severity, and to inform strategies and interventions
to limit transmission and the potential
for our healthcare systems to become overwhelmed with cases of COVID-19.
Usually
public health and health care officials have multiple tools at their disposal,
all that contribute towards flattening the curve – that is, reducing the number
of new cases while at the same time, spreading these new cases out over a
longer time period. However, there are several critical challenges to surmount
in the response to COVID-19.
At
this time, there are no treatments available to prevent infection, to reduce to
duration of the illness or to reduce symptom severity.
We
do not yet understand what role this may be playing in the reproductive rate of
the virus, that is, the number of secondary cases that will become sick due to
contact with one primary case.
Disease
surveillance is an essential component of epidemiologic investigations;
however, detection of infected cases is impeded by the time required to build
nationwide diagnostic testing capacity for a novel pathogen.
In addition, existing evidence suggests that
individuals who become infected may be contagious before developing symptoms of
COVID-19 and some may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus, meaning that they
are capable of transmitting the disease without experiencing symptoms.
Widespread
vaccination coverage and the immunity of those who have already been infected with
a viral pathogen can help us reach the point of “herd immunity,” a public
health concept that means that once a sufficient proportion of the population
is immune to a disease through vaccination or prior infection, the risk of
person-to-person transmission in community settings becomes less likely.
However,
since COVID-19 is caused by a novel virus, we do not yet have antiviral
medications or vaccines that have been validated and approved to provide a
level of protection from infection.
Similarly,
we also likely have no natural immunity, which may mean that all people are
susceptible to infection. The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 possesses
traits that enable it to evade the human body’s immune response, and the risk
of reinfection among those whose bodies have previously mounted an immune response
to this coronavirus has not yet been determined.
Due
to the current lack of pharmaceutical interventions, such as medicines and
vaccines, public health officials must rely on traditional approaches to slow
the spread of COVID-19.
The
effectiveness of such measures in flattening the curve of an outbreak is
reliant upon the cooperation, compliance, and support of the general public. Given
that SARS-CoV-2 may survive for several days on surfaces, enhanced cleaning
coupled with the appropriate application of a disinfectant that is effective
against this pathogen is a critical step in reducing the risk of transmission.
Available
approaches include individual actions like practicing good hand washing,
respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette, as well as staying home when you are
sick.
Also
involved are community-level actions like the isolation of sick individuals,
quarantine of their close contacts, and general social distancing of all
members of the community, including those who appear to be healthy.
Social
distancing may be accomplished through the cancellation of large gatherings,
school and business closures, and limitations on the interactions of people
without symptoms. Social distancing may be particularly important in the case
of COVID-19, as early estimates show that 86% of all infections have been
undocumented.
For
now, as access to testing remains limited, it is very important for every
individual to prioritize the safety of the entire population over their own
inconvenience or disappointment due to the implementation of social distancing.
In
time, all those milestone events will be rescheduled. The actions we take today
in Delaware will ensure that all of us – including the elderly and the most
vulnerable – will be there to enjoy them.
Jennifer
Horney is professor and founding director of the epidemiology program at the
University of Delaware. Katie Kirsch is a doctoral student working with Dr.
Horney.
