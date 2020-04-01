Community donates supplies to Dover first responders

DOVER — Community members stepped up quickly this week for the first responders devoted to protecting them.

Via a public Facebook request and personal email asks, the Dover Fire Department received crucial health-related supplies almost immediately.

Pictured are hand sanitizer wipes and disinfectant supplies donated to city firefighters by the Capital School District on Monday. (Submitted photo/Dover Fire Department)

On Monday morning, Capital School District principals committed to donating hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes within 90 minutes of contact, firefighter representative Sean Christiansen said.

On its Facebook page Tuesday, the volunteer company requested masks from anyone who could spare them. The need was met in short fashion, with the Maaco auto body shop and Winner Ford dealership bringing them to the station. Deputy Chief Michael O’Connor said the state also supplied masks.

“There was a pretty good outpouring from the public and we’re in decent shape right now,” he said. “It does give us a warm and fuzzy feeling to receive such support.”

The Dover Police Department received latex gloves from Capital as well. Donations also went to Saint Francis EMS.

Firefighters traveled to pick up supplies at South Dover, East Dover, Fairview, Towne Point and Booker T. Washington elementary schools, Kent County Community School and William Henry Middle School. North Dover Elementary later committed resources too.

“This shows that folks in Dover are living up to the slogan ‘We are all in this together,’ ” said Mr. Christiansen, who conferred with Capital Superintendent Dr. Dan Shelton last week prior to seeking local assistance.