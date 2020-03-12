Coronavirus Cancellations

The following events have been canceled or postponed by organizers, citing an abundance of caution given the coronavirus:

Milford St. Patrick’s events

Due to the growing concern around COVID-19, the DMI board postpone both Saturday night’s pub crawl and Sunday’s Irish dance and music concert. This decision was made to prioritize the health and safety of community business owners, vendors. performers, volunteers and visitors. Full refunds for bibs and concert tickets will be available. Visit Downtown Milford Incorporated at 207 S Walnut St. ( next to City Hall) starting Monday, March 16. You must turn in your bid to receive a full refund. You can also call 839-1180 to set up a time to drop off your bib. For concert refunds, visit Irish Rose at 42 N. Walnut St. starting March 16. You must turn you ticket in for refund. Purchases made on-line will be refunded automatically.

Commissioning postponed

Due to health concerns amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Secretary of the Defense issued a travel ban for active-duty personnel for the next 60 days, which affects the April 4 commissioning ceremony and all related events planned in the Port of Wilmington, which are now postponed.

Future dates are being reviewed. No plan has been implemented for handling tickets for the ceremony. As soon as organizers have more information they will post online.

MOT Community Rise Meal packing event postponed

The MOT Community Rise Against Hunger Meal Packing Event, scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at the MOT Charter High School has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled some time in June. Any questions or concerns can be directed to the event coordinator, John Nanni at jntenor@yahoo.com.

Superhero and Princess Party

The Ronald McDonald House of Delaware continues to monitor developments around Coronavirus (COVID-19) and has decided to postponed the Superhero and Princess Party scheduled for March 21 at Del Tech, Terry Campus in Dover. Organizers are working on a new date and will inform ticketholders and community as soon as possible of a new date.

Nanticoke’s Heart Of Good Health event canceled

Out of abundance of caution and to help ensure the safety and well-being of our community, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital has chosen to cancel its Heart of Good Health fair scheduled for March 21 at Laurel High School in Laurel. They are currently unsure if event can be rescheduled this year.

Eagle Festival canceled at Blackwater Wildlife Refuge

CAMBRIDGE, MD. — In order to protect community, visitors, and volunteers, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge has canceled the Eagle Festival scheduled for Saturday, March 14, due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. They will continue to welcome guests to the refuge and visitor center as they monitor this situation.

Coastal Concerts postpones Saturday concert

With guidance from the CDC and state and local health departments, Coastal Concerts has decided to postpone the Andrew Garland/Warren Jones Concert scheduled for Saturday, March 14. Organizers apologized for the inconvenience but state that they believe the safety of patrons and volunteers as well as artists to be top priority. They plan to reschedule the concert as soon as it is feasible to do so, and those holding tickets to Saturday’s concert will be able to use those tickets for the rescheduled date.

The ticketing office will notify all ticket holders as soon as a new date has been established. Check for periodic updates at www.coastalconcerts.org. Call 888-212-6458.

PRMC’s Healthfest canceled

SALISBURY, MD. — To help to ensure the safety and well-being of the community, Peninsula Regional Medical Center has chosen to cancel its HealthFest health fair scheduled for March 28 at James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury.

“As we work through COVID-19 healthcare recommendations that are changing daily and to implement additional precautions to best protect our friends and neighbors, canceling this event that brings close to 1,000 people together is the proper thing to do,” said Roger Follebout, Jr., Strategic Communications Director for PRMC.

Jay Mohr at Dover Downs

Comedian, actor and author Jay Mohr’s performance at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino’s Rollins Center that was set for tonight has been canceled.



1964 and Phil Vassar at Harrington Raceway and Casino

This weekend’s shows at Harrington Raceway and Casino, 1964 Tribute and Phil Vassar have been canceled. All tickets purchased on line with be refunded through Eventbrite and any tickets purchased in the Gift Shop will be handled internally.

Smyrna St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Smyrna’s St. Patrick’s Day, which had been planned for Sunday, has been canceled.

Sheridan’s Irish Pub Block Party postponed

Sheridan’s Irish Pub in Smyrna has postponed their Block Party which was planned for Saturday. A new date will be announced as soon as possible. All wristband holders can return the bands for a full refund.

Children’s Theatre Inc.’s “Sherlock Holmes”

The Children’s Theatre production of “Sherlock Holmes,” scheduled for this weekend at the Schwartz Center has been postponed. A new date has not been determined. All purchased tickets will be honored at that later date.