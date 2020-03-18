Coronavirus cases climb to 25 in Delaware

DOVER — The official number of coronavirus cases in Delaware is now at 25, according to a state report of cases.

There are now 19 in New Castle County, three in Kent and three in Sussex as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

State officials announced the first case in Kent Wednesday morning.

The Kent County resident is “critically ill,” Division of Public Health Director Karyl Rattay said in a livestream.

Individuals in all three counties have now been diagnosed with COVID-19.

For more information, visit https://dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/epi/2019novelcoronavirus.html

They advised people to act like they had the virus and practice social distancing, keeping six feet away from other people.

“We’d love to say it’s just for a few days, but this may be a way we need to adapt to living our lives for awhile. It’s really important that we do everything we can to listen to what is advised. We’ve got to heed this call to action,” Dr. Rattay said.