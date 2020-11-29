Coronavirus cases continue to rise at DOC facilities

DOVER – The number of active positive COVID-19 cases among offenders at Delaware Department of Correction facilities rose by 70 in three days according to information released Friday.



The DOC’s latest update showed 291 offenders overall with COVID-19, including 61 at Howard R. Young Correctional Center in Wilmington. HRYCI had eight positive cases on Nov. 24, according to the DOC.



Correctional and contracted staff numbers during the same time rose from 49 to 65, including an increase from 20 to 32 at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.



Inmate cases at JTVCC increased from 174 to 185 from Nov. 24 to Friday, while numbers at Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution increased from 36 to 43.



There were two cases at Hazel D. Plant Woman’s Treatment Facility and Center. No active cases were reported at Sussex Correctional Institution, along with Sussex, Morris and Plummer community correction centers. SCCC had reported a case on Nov. 24.



Of the 291 cases reported throughout all DOC facilities, 249 involved asymptomatic offenders, according to the report.



According to the DOC, 565 offenders have recovered from COVID-19.

There have been 10 inmates who have died from complications from serious chronic diseases and COVID-19, along with one solely from the virus, according to the DOC. JTVCC had seven fatal cases overall and SCI had four.



According to the DOC on Nov. 24, more than 1,750 inmates across its facilities were receiving daily symptom checks by medical professionals, including temperature and pulse oxygen level checks, on top of existing prevention, screening, testing, and cleaning efforts.



On Nov. 12, the DOC temporarily suspended in-person visitation statewide, and work release programs statewide on Nov. 18. The agency described the moves as precautionary to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission of COVID-19 into its facilities.