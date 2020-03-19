Coronavirus cases hit 30

DOVER — There are now 30 officially reported coronavirus cases in Delaware. As of 12:15 Thursday, the count had climbed from 26.

Twenty-three of the cases are in New Castle County, with three in Kent and four in Sussex.

The Division of Public Health said Wednesday one of the Kent County residents was critically ill.

The state is expected to release more information about the new cases, including another update on the number, this afternoon or early evening.

Information on the virus and the situation is available at https://dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/epi/2019novelcoronavirus.html.

