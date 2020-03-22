Coronavirus cases hit 56

DOVER — There are now 56 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Delaware, the Division of Public Health said Sunday afternoon.

That count includes six people in the hospital, with three critically ill.

DPH said the source of exposure for many of the positive cases is unknown, meaning community spread of the virus is occurring here.

The coronavirus total climbed to 47 on Saturday. The state’s first reported case was March 11.

Of the 56 patients known to have the virus, 39 are from New Castle County, 12 are from Sussex County and five are from Kent County. They range in age from 14 to 80.

DPH is not releasing more information about the patients due to privacy laws.