Coronavirus deaths top 200 in Delaware

DOVER — Delaware has surpassed 200 COVID-19 deaths. The Division of Public Health announced nine new deaths and 161 new cases Thursday, bringing the respective totals to 202 and 5,939.

DPH said 285 people are currently hospitalized, with 56 critically ill, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. In all, 2,110 Delawareans have recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

About 2,600 cases are still active, with those individuals self-isolating at home.

Sussex County’s total in particular continues to climb, in large part due to the state offering free testing there to stem the outbreak. So far, there have been 2,834 cases and 79 deaths involving Sussex, with 2,130 and 89 involving New Castle and 945 and 34 involving Kent County. Thirty cases have involved a person from a yet-undetermined location.

Sussex has just 24 percent of the state’s population but 48 percent of its COVID-19 cases.

The outbreak has been particularly severe in the greater Georgetown area, with 4 percent of people in the 19947 ZIP code testing positive.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case came on March 11, with the first death announced March 26.

One week ago, the state had seen 4,962 cases and 159 deaths. There were 3,511 cases and 92 deaths one week prior to that.

The deaths announced Thursday included six women and three men ranging in age from 32 to 94. Four lived in New Castle, four lived in Sussex and one lived in Kent.

All nine had underlying health conditions, and seven were residents of long-term care facilities. About two-thirds of the deceased Delawareans have been in nursing homes or similar facilities.

Thirty-eight of the 202 people to die so far had no underlying health issues, according to DPH.

Statewide, Delawareans who have had confirmed cases range in age from less than a year old to 103, with deaths involving people from 26 to 103, according to DPH.

There have been 3,227 cases and 108 deaths involving females and 2,697 cases and 94 deaths involving males. Fifteen cases involve people of currently unknown sex.

By race, the spread breaks down thusly: 1,666 cases involving non-Hispanic blacks, 1,560 cases involving non-Hispanic whites, 1,473 cases involving Hispanics or Latinos, 87 cases involving Asians or Pacific Islanders and 319 cases involving people from another race or multiple races. In 834 instances, race is unknown.

By death, it’s 117 whites, 55 blacks, nine Hispanics or Latinos, one Asian or Pacific Islander, three from another race or multiple races and 17 belonging to an unknown race.

Adjusted for population size, whites in Delaware are seven times less likely than Hispanics and more than three times less likely than blacks to have COVID-19.

There have been 27,326 total tests, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested.

The division has stopped offering information on specific deaths and is also providing updated statistics on nursing home cases only on Fridays.

Based on guidance from the CDC, Delaware is counting deaths of individuals with laboratory-confirmed cases and people who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and exposed but never tested.

Because of volume, the hospitalization and critically ill numbers now include non-Delawareans, although all other totals are just Delaware residents, according to DPH.

As usual, the agency did not release additional details about the cases Thursday, citing health privacy laws.