Coronavirus-related cancellations

The following events have been canceled or postponed by organizers, citing concerns over the coronavirus crisis:

Indian River Board of Education meeting

The Indian River Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting for March has been rescheduled. Unless otherwise notified, the meeting originally scheduled for Monday, March 23 will now be held on Monday, March 30 at Indian River High School at 7 p.m.

Breakfast Fundraiser at Central Mennonite Church

The breakfast fundraiser at Central Mennonite Church for Saturday has been canceled.

For more information call 632– 4446.

Unity of Rehoboth Beach church services

Unity of Rehoboth Beach has suspended physical Sunday services for two weeks. Visit www.facebook.com/UnityofRehobothBeach for live Sunday morning service at 10:30.

33rd Representative District March meeting

The 33rd Representative District Republicans have canceled the March 23 meeting. For more information call 526-7989, log on to www.KentRepublicans.com.

Borrow-A-Bike program

The Bike Barn, located next to the Seaside Nature Center in Cape Henlopen, and their borrow-a-bike program, will be will be closed until further notice.

Wine, Cheese and Beer Tasting

Friends of Cape Henlopen have canceled the annual Wine, Cheese and Beer Tasting, scheduled for April 18. No decision has been made yet about rescheduling this event